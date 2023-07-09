3 overnight shootings in metro Atlanta; 2 dead,1 injured

article

Atlanta Police are investigating three separate shootings overnight.

The first shooting happened near a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. In that incident, a woman in her late 20s was shot. She died of her injuries at an area hospital. Police say it appears the woman was shot at a different location and driven to the gas station. They are currently speaking to a person of interest about the shooting.

In the second shooting, a woman was shot on Lone Oak Avenue SW at what appears to have been a house party. The woman, who is in her 50s, is being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital. Her exact condition is unknown.

In the third shooting, a 29-year-old man was shot and killed outside a residence on McDaniel Street.

The aunt of the 29-year-old told FOX 5 Atlanta that the man was a father of two and was an "innocent bystander" to gun violence. Police say that the shooting does not appear to be random and they are talking to witnesses and looking for related surveillance footage.

There have been no arrests and the shootings are no related.

