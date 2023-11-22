3 men wanted for allegedly using counterfeit $100 bills in Monroe County

article

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for 3 men who allegedly tried to use counterfeit $100 bills at a Dollar General store in High Falls.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Nov. 19. The sheriff's office says the men were in possession of bills equaling $700.

Those with knowledge about the case are urged to reach out to Investigator Marc Mansfield at 478-994-7043 Ext. 209 or Deputy Cory Adkins at 478-994-7046. Any assistance in providing information related to this incident is appreciated.