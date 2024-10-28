3 killed, 1 injured in crash after fleeing police in Albany, police say

An attempted traffic stop in Albany ended in tragedy early Sunday morning, leaving three passengers dead and the driver hospitalized with injuries, according to officials.

The incident began at 1:05 a.m. Oct. 27 when Georgia State Patrol troopers attempted to stop a white Mercedes-Benz sedan traveling 75 mph in a 40 mph zone on Dawson Road. As troopers moved to initiate the stop, the vehicle turned onto Magnolia Street, prompting troopers to activate their emergency lights and sirens.

Instead of stopping, the driver reportedly fled south on Magnolia Street, driving recklessly and accelerating over a set of railroad tracks at high speed. The vehicle became airborne and then crashed.

Troopers arriving at the crash site found the driver still in the vehicle with injuries to the head and face. After questioning the driver, officers located three male passengers who had been ejected from the vehicle. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.