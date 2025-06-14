3 injured after crash on I 285 in DeKalb County

article

3 people are injured after a crash on Interstate 285 Saturday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

What we know:

Officials said the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on I 285 East, just after Buford Highway.

All lanes of I 285 E were closed for a short time Saturday, but are now back open.

One person suffered serious injuries and two others suffered moderate injuries, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have not released what caused the crash.