3 injured after crash on I 285 in DeKalb County

Published  June 14, 2025 3:11pm EDT
DeKalb County
The Brief

    • A crash on Interstate 285 around 12:15 left 3 people injured, according to police. 
    • All lanes of I 285 E were closed for a short time Saturday, but are now back open. 

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - 3 people are injured after a crash on Interstate 285 Saturday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. 

What we know:

Officials said the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on I 285 East, just after Buford Highway. 

All lanes of I 285 E were closed for a short time Saturday, but are now back open. 

One person suffered serious injuries and two others suffered moderate injuries, according to police. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released what caused the crash. 

The Source: DeKalb County Police emailed the information for this article to FOX 5. 

