3 injured after crash on I 285 in DeKalb County
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - 3 people are injured after a crash on Interstate 285 Saturday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.
What we know:
Officials said the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on I 285 East, just after Buford Highway.
All lanes of I 285 E were closed for a short time Saturday, but are now back open.
One person suffered serious injuries and two others suffered moderate injuries, according to police.
What we don't know:
Police have not released what caused the crash.
The Source: DeKalb County Police emailed the information for this article to FOX 5.