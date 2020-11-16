3 Fulton County schools go virtual after COVID-19 outbreak

Three more Fulton County schools will revert to remote learning due to positive cases of COVID-19.

The school system announced Sunday that the two elementary schools and one high school have reached at least level 2 of the system's Closure Matrix.

Currently, at Heritage Elementary School, three positive tests have been reported and officials say a "significant" number of staff members are in quarantine. The school will remain in remote learning for one week.

Liberty Point Elementary School will switch to remote learning for three days after three positive coronavirus test results.

Cambridge High School is also going virtual for three days. Officials say the high school has seven positive test results reported, with a "significant" number of staff members quarantined.

The three schools join Centennial High School in virtual learning. Centennial switched over on Friday after four positive test results and a portion of its staff in quarantine. The school is expected to return to in-person learning at the end of November.

Officials say they are monitoring cases at other schools and may choose to switch to remote learning after consulting with the Fulton County Board of Health.

"The district is taking multiple factors under consideration and the circumstances at each school are not necessarily the same, nor do they necessarily present the same level of potential exposure at each location," officials said.

As of Monday, 90 of the 94 schools in the Fulton County School System are continuing with in-person learning.

