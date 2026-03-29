3 arrested for murder in Brookhaven rival gang shooting

article

The Brief Three men face murder and gang-related charges following a deadly shootout at a Brookhaven apartment complex last week. Two victims, ages 17 and 20, died after rival groups reportedly exchanged gunfire on North Cliff Valley Way. Brookhaven police determined the attack was a deliberate act facilitated by a rival gang.



Three men have been arrested in connection with a gang-related shooting that left two people dead at a Brookhaven apartment complex.

What we know:

Brookhaven police arrested Alexander Galvez Hernandez, Kenner Davila-Meza, and Jaciel Ozuna-Valente following a deadly encounter on March 22.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of North Cliff Valley Way around 11:20 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim dead in a car and a second victim who later died at a local hospital.

The victims involved in the deadly incident were identified as a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man.

Investigators believe the attack was a deliberate act facilitated by a rival gang. All three suspects are now facing murder and gang-related charges.

RELATED: Two men killed in Brookhaven shooting; witnesses sought by police

What we don't know:

While police have identified the three men arrested, they have not yet released the names of the two victims.

It remains unclear what specific event sparked the exchange of gunfire between the rival groups or how many total individuals were involved in the shootout.

Police have also not specified if additional suspects are still being sought.