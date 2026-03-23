Two men killed in Sunday night Brookhaven shooting

The Brief Two men are dead following a late-night shooting at an apartment complex in Brookhaven. FOX 5 cameras captured a vehicle being towed from the area with at least 12 bullet holes riddled through the windshield. Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage but say they are facing apprehension from witnesses who are reluctant to speak with officers.



Two men are dead after a shooting late Sunday night in Brookhaven.

What we know:

According to Brookhaven Police Department Public Information Officer Carlos Nino, officers responded to the 3900 block of North Cliff Valley Way around 11:20 p.m. after hearing gunshots. Upon arrival, officers were alerted that multiple people had been shot and located two victims with gunshot wounds.

Nino said officers found one young man shot to death inside a car at the complex. A second young man was found lying in front of an apartment building. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Double shooting on North Cliff Valley Way

The violence of the encounter was evident early Monday morning. FOX 5's Kaitlynn Pratt saw police towing a car from the scene that had at least 12 bullet holes in the windshield.

Nino said detectives believe the shooter managed to get away. While investigators are currently combing through surveillance video and talking to witnesses, they are reportedly facing a difficult task; Nino noted that detectives are facing apprehension from witnesses who do not want to speak with officers.

What we don't know:

So far, officials have not released a motive for the shooting or provided a description of the suspect.