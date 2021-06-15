3 arrested after liquid meth, $10K cash, guns found during traffic stop, Coweta County deputies say

Three people from Alabama were arrested by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon after deputies said drugs were found in their car during a traffic stop.

Tyrone Simmons, 33, Gary Horn, 33, and Keira Merity, 29, all from Mobile, were arrested on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, narcotics possession, theft by receiving, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and speeding.

Deputies said they pulled over their car after clocking it at 92 mph along Interstate 85. A strong smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle, deputies said, so they performed a search.

"So, he found four ounces of liquid methamphetamine, two guns, one of which was stolen out of Alabama, and over $10,000 in cash, as well as some THC oil and some misdemeanor’s amount of marijuana," said Investigator Toby Nix, Coweta County sheriff’s Office.

Nix said finding liquid meth is actually very rare and a single ounce is all that is needed to charge someone with felony trafficking charges.

The sheriff’s office released body cam video of the traffic stop on Tuesday showing deputies pulling the trio over, speaking with them, and searching their car.

Horn, who was previously convicted on gun and trafficking charges, will likely face further charges.

"So Mr. Horn was on federal probation for gun and drug charges already," said Investigator Nix.

All three were booked into the Coweta County jail and are being held without bond as of Tuesday afternoon.

