3 arrested after Douglas County teen shot and killed in Elk Run subdivision

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly shooting along High Country Drive in the Elk Run Subdivision on Feb. 12, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Three individuals are in custody following a deadly shooting in a Douglas County subdivision. A 16-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound and later died after surgery; another adult victim was treated for a shoulder wound. Investigators seized multiple vehicles, weapons, and both spent and live ammunition from the scene. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, and the victims' names have not been released.



Three people are in custody for a deadly shooting inside a Douglas County subdivision.

Douglas County sheriff’s deputies responded to High Country Drive in the Elk Run Subdivision around 8:26 p.m. Wednesday.

What we know:

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a 16-year-old suffering from a single gunshot wound. The teen was rushed to an area hospital where they underwent hours of surgery. Unfortunately, deputies say the teen died early Thursday morning.

Deputies at the scene later found another teen and two young adults, all of whom were friends.

Meanwhile, another adult gunshot victim arrived at Douglas WellStar Hospital suffering a wound to the shoulder. Investigators said multiple vehicles and weapons, along with both spent and live ammunition, were seized. Sidq Beour Zakaa Hujaahid and Jaeson Daries Cooper, both 18, of Douglasville, and Juan Carlos Arellano, 21, of Atlanta, were arrested. All three are charged with party to the crime of armed robbery, party to the crime of aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence.

What we don't know:

The names of the two shooting victims have not been released. A motive behind the shooting remains under investigation. It is not immediately clear when their next court appearance is scheduled.