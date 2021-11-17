3 adults, 1 child injured in Sandy Springs apartment fire

article

A fire at a Sandy Springs apartment complex sent multiple people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with Sandy Springs Fire say they were called to the Elliot Abernathy Apartments on the 500 block of Abernathy Road Tuesday after reports of a fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire in the complex's breezeway and multiple residents trapped on their back porches.

Firefighters were able to successfully reduce the blaze and evacuate the trapped residents.

Three adults and a child were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries.

Crews also rescued a pet rabbit named Oscar.

(Sandy Springs Fire Department)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

