24-year-old man injured in southwest Atlanta shooting

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old man injured on Wednesday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded just before 5 p.m. to a report of a person shot at a home along Dale Lane near Country Club Drive in southwest Atlanta.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The man was alert, conscious and breathing at the scene, according to police. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Detectives with the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.