24-year-old man injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old man injured on Wednesday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.
What we know:
Officers responded just before 5 p.m. to a report of a person shot at a home along Dale Lane near Country Club Drive in southwest Atlanta.
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.
The man was alert, conscious and breathing at the scene, according to police. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
Detectives with the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department is the source of this article.