24 alleged gang members face 220 charges in metro-Atlanta celebrity home invasions, police say

Three men arrested in Miami face charges in Sandy Springs for allegedly targeting celebrity homes for burglaries.

Police said 23-year-old Jeremy "J-Rock" Caldwell, 22-year-old Terryion Anderson and 18-year-old Jaylen Huff were arrested in Miami based on an investigation by Sandy Springs police regarding armed robberies, home invasions and burglaries in metro Atlanta. Sandy Springs detectives went to Florida and confirmed the suspects were their wanted men.

Sandy Springs police said a grand jury indicted 24 alleged gang members on 220 total charges related to the wave of break-ins at celebrity homes. Police said four suspects are wanted on outstanding warrants.

Jeremy "J-Rock" Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jaylen Huff (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police body cameras showed officers arresting four alleged gang members in July. The suspects were wanted for committing more than a dozen home invasions in Sandy Springs.

The four earlier arrestees, and other gang members, are suspects in more than a dozen home invasions in Sandy Springs, including a July 4 break-in at a home on Parkside Place, where a resident was shot. They are also considered possible suspects in similar crimes in other parts of the metro Atlanta area.

Police said the victim of the July 4 shooting is still recovering from injuries.

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Marlo Hampton said she was also one of the targets.

The "Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act" or RICO case that led to the massive indictment includes charges of gang involvement, home invasion, burglary, aggravated assault and numerous gun possession charges.