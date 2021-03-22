22-year-old surfer, Olympic hopeful dies after being struck by lightning

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 4:18 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

22-year-old surfer, Olympic hopeful dies after being struck by lightning

By Catherine Park
Published 
World
FOX TV Digital Team

Surfer, Olympic hopeful dies after being struck by lightning

A Salvadoran woman who had hoped to compete in the Tokyo Olympics was struck and killed by lightning when the weather quickly turned while she was surfing.

EL TUNCO, El Salvador - A 22-year-old Salvadoran woman who had hoped to compete in the Tokyo Olympics was struck and killed by lightning when the weather quickly turned while she was surfing, according to an emailed statement from Federacion Salvadoreña de Surf (FESASURF).

According to FESASURF, Katherine Diaz, also known to her friends and family as Katy, was killed on March 19 at approximately 4:50 p.m. local time. Diaz was training at La Bocana Beach in El Tunco, El Salvador when the lightning strike happened.

"The impact was devastating, she was taken to a health center immediately but it was too late, the impact was too great," FESASURF’s statement read.

Katy-Diaz1.jpg

Katy Diaz sitting and posing in a photo.

RELATED: Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics

"Katy was a 22-year-old girl very energetic and passionate about sports. I was very excited for the next ISA World Surfing Games, she was part of the national surfing team. The news is something that even your family and friends can't believe. She was a local from La Bocana, a beach that will host the next surfing world championship," according to FESASURF.

Diaz was the daughter of FESASURF’s President Jose Diaz, according to the Olympic Channel.

Katherine Diaz

Katy Diaz on her surfboard in the ocean.

The International Surfing Association wrote on its Facebook that Diaz "excelled at the international competition level, representing her country with pride at both the ISA World Surfing Games and ISA World Junior Surfing Championship."

A funeral was held for Diaz on March 21, the Washington Post reported.