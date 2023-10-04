22-year-old killed near Bibb County gas station, shooter sought

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Sunoco located at 6800 Hawkinsville Road.

Deputies responded to Sunoco at 6:19 a.m. Oct. 4 regarding a person shot. When they arrived, they found twenty-two-year-old Devin Dewayne Fincher, of Macon, unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Fincher was pronounced deceased on scene by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley. The next of kin has been notified. No one else was injured during the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.