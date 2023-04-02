21-year-old man killed during fight Sunday morning in Bibb County

Bibb County Sheriff's Investigators are currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a residence on Log Cabin Drive in Macon. According to a press release, the incident was reported at around 9:39 a.m. April 2.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a man was visiting the residence when he got into a fight with another man and was shot. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Zyshown Dunn, and his next of kin has been notified.

The suspected shooter, who was a resident of the house, has been detained by Bibb Sheriff's Patrol Deputies and will be taken to the Investigations Division for questioning.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. It is important to note that the above information is preliminary in nature and may change as the investigation progresses.