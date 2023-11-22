21-year-old man arrested for Aug. 5 murder in South Fulton

South Fulton Police Department, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Service task force, VIPER, K-9 units, and the South Metro SWAT Team, successfully apprehended 21-year-old Deangielo Hawthorne Nov. 21 for a murder that occurred on Aug. 5.

On that day, SFPD responded to a person shot call in the 100 block of Fruitwood Trace. Upon arrival, officers found 33-year-old Demario Bates with multiple gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, Mr. Bates succumbed to his injuries, and Deangielo Hawthorne was identified as the suspect.

Individuals with additional information related to the case are encouraged to submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta via the tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.