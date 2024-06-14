21-year-old from St. Marys smashes women's 43-year saltwater fish record

article

In a tale that’s more than just a fish story, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reporting that Lauren E. Harden of St. Marys reeled in a jaw-dropping record for the state’s women’s saltwater fish category. The 21-year-old’s catch of a colossal 33-pound, 10.72-ounce jack crevalle (Caranx hippos) on May 24 has officially unseated a record that’s been holding its breath since 1981.

Fishing aficionados will recall that the previous record was set by Ann Allen of St. Simons Island, who landed a 30-pound, 6-ounce jack crevalle back when disco was still in vogue. But Harden’s fishing prowess has sent that record packing, much like bell-bottoms and polyester suits.

The DNR’s Coastal Resources Division (CRD) confirmed the hefty catch’s weight on the same day, May 24, at their Coastal Regional Headquarters in Brunswick. Tyler Jones, CRD’s public information officer, released

"We are excited to congratulate Ms. Harden on this extraordinary achievement," said Tyler Jones, CRD’s public information officer and coordinator of the Georgia Saltwater Game Fish Records program. "Records like this inspire other anglers and showcase the diverse and thriving marine life in Georgia's coastal waters."

For her record-smashing effort, Harden will receive a certificate signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, DNR Commissioner Walter Rabon, and CRD Director Doug Haymans. Not only will her name grace the next Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide, but it will also be immortalized online at CoastalGaDNR.org/SaltwaterRecords for as long as the record stands.

For those looking to take a shot at their own slice of fishing fame, remember: you’ll need a valid recreational fishing license, a free Saltwater Information Permit (SIP), and the savvy to stick to size and possession limits for various species. For the full scoop on state saltwater record program rules and regulations, head over to CoastalGaDNR.org/SaltwaterRecords.

In the meantime, congratulations to Lauren E. Harden—proof that sometimes, the one that didn’t get away is the one that lands you in the record books!