2026 Masters: How Georgia golfers fared at Augusta National

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The Brief Several golfers with deep Georgia ties finished near the top of the leaderboard at the 2026 Masters Tournament. Macon native Russell Henley led the local pack, finishing tied for third place and just two strokes behind the winner. While many former Bulldogs made the cut, two-time champion Bubba Watson failed to reach the weekend rounds.



While Rory McIlroy took home the green jacket, local favorites and former University of Georgia standouts made a major impact at Augusta National this year.

RELATED: 2026 Masters: Rory McIlroy survives late drama to win second green jacket

What we know:

Russell Henley delivered the best performance among the former Georgia Bulldogs in the field.

The Macon native surged into contention during the final round, finishing in a tie for third place at 10-under par. He ended the tournament just two strokes behind McIlroy.

By the numbers:

Several other players with local ties finished under par for the tournament:

Patrick Reed: The Augusta University alum finished in 12th place at 5-under par after a final-round 73.

Harris English: The former Bulldog kept a steady pace to finish tied for 30th at 1-under par.

Brian Harman: The 2023 Open winner finished tied for 33rd at even par.

Sepp Straka: The UGA alum finished at 2-over par in a tie for 41st place.

Dig deeper:

Not every local star saw the weekend. Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson missed the cut after finishing 5-over par on Friday.

Joining him on the sidelines was 18-year-old Mason Howell, a future Georgia Bulldog who was the youngest player in the 2026 field. Howell finished at 9-over par.

Local perspective:

The strong showing by Henley and other University of Georgia alumni provided plenty of highlights for local fans.

With multiple players finishing in the top 40, the "Bulldog pro" presence remains a dominant storyline at Augusta National.