2020 Georgia Legislative Session resumes June 11

The Georgia General Assembly will reconvene in June to complete its 2020 legislative session.

The session was suspended about two months ago, a day after Crossover Day.The House and Senate will reconvene for the 30th Legislative Day on June 11.

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston sent a memo to members and staff Tuesday afternoon outlining the reopening of the Gold Dome for business. Staff can report back to their offices on Monday, June 1, with in-person committee meetings to resume the following day.

In addition to the memo, Ralston released a six-page list of guidelines to reopening and maintaining the Capitol and legislative offices including sanitizing and social distancing.

The General Assembly will be tasked with the challenge of adjusting the state’s budget as projected tax revenue has dropped while responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

