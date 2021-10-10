20-year-old killed in Athens hit-and-run

Police in Athens-Clarke County said a hit-and-run crash killed a 20-year-old while they were crossing a busy downtown street after midnight on Saturday.

Police said 20-year-old Ariana Zarse died while crossing Broad Street east of the intersection with Foundry Street. Police responded at about 12:12 a.m.

Police said a westbound Honda Accord struck Zarse and left the scene. Zarse was hospitalized but died of her injuries. She was walking with a friend, who was not struck, police said.

Investigators say they have located the Honda Accord they believe was involved in the hit-and-run but are working to determine who was driving the car when it struck Zarse.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer First Class Dustin Tilley at 762-400-7355 or via email at dustin.tilley@accgov.com.

This is the 20th fatal motor vehicle crash of 2021 in Athens-Clarke County, police say.

