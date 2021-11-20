20-year-old dead in Brookhaven apartment shooting, police say

Police said a shooting at an apartment building in Brookhaven left a 20-year-old man dead.

Police said officers found 20-year-old Cesar Godinez-Naba unconscious and unresponsive at around 4:45 p.m. on Friday in the doorway of his apartment at the 3600 block of Buford Highway.

Police said he had multiple gunshot wounds stemming from an altercation. Police said he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The suspect in the shooting is unknown, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0636 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477).

