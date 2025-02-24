20 DUI arrests made in 7-hour span in Richmond County, sheriff's office says

article

The Brief Multiple agencies conducted coordinated safety checks from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., reinforcing efforts to reduce road fatalities in Richmond County. The operation led to 20 DUI arrests along with various citations, including seatbelt, child safety seat, and other violations. Officers reported 99% positive public interactions and provided complimentary car seats, underscoring the legal and life-saving impact of the initiative.



Law enforcement agencies conducted road safety checks across Richmond County Friday night in a coordinated effort to reduce traffic fatalities, according to Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

The operation, which ran from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., brought together the East Central Traffic Enforcement Network, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Georgia State Patrol and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the safety checks were highly successful, with 99% of interactions between officers and the public reported as positive. In addition to enforcing traffic laws, officers helped numerous families ensure children were properly secured in approved car seats.

During the operation, officers removed 20 impaired drivers from the roads. Motorists deemed "less safe" were also given the option to call for a sober driver to help prevent potential accidents.

Captain Mike Lewis, who oversees the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division, provided a rundown of the night’s enforcement actions, which included:

20 DUI arrests

9 seatbelt citations

5 child safety seat citations

2 uninsured motorist citations

10 suspended driver’s license citations

2 suspended tag citations

1 arrest for an outstanding warrant

1 arrest on felony drug charges

"Overall, last night’s operation was a great success in making Richmond County’s roads safer," Captain Lewis said. "We appreciate the support from ECTEN, GOHS and GSP, and we look forward to continued collaboration to enhance roadway safety in our community."

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says it remains committed to proactive enforcement and ongoing community safety efforts.

Richmond County includes Augusta and surrounding areas.