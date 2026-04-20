20 cars broken into on Kirkwood Road, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects after nearly two dozen cars were broken into early Sunday morning on Kirkwood Road.
What we know:
Officers responded to 190 Kirkwood Road NE just after 4 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they discovered that 20 vehicles had their windows smashed.
As officers arrived at the scene, they observed a suspicious white SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
Investigators spoke with witnesses and victims who reported seeing one suspect wearing a black ski mask.
What we don't know:
Police have not provided specific descriptions of the suspects involved or the white SUV. It is currently unclear if anything was stolen from the 20 vehicles or if any arrests have been made.
What's next:
The investigation into the break-ins is ongoing. Police say they are working to determine the exact circumstances of the incident and are currently reviewing surveillance footage from the area.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Atlanta Police Department.