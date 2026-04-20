20 cars broken into on Kirkwood Road, Atlanta police say

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating after suspects broke into about 20 vehicles on Kirkwood Road NE early Sunday morning. Officers spotted a white SUV speeding away from the scene, and a witness reported seeing a suspect wearing a black ski mask. Investigators have not yet released descriptions of the suspects or identified the people involved in the mass break-ins.



Atlanta police are searching for suspects after nearly two dozen cars were broken into early Sunday morning on Kirkwood Road.

What we know:

Officers responded to 190 Kirkwood Road NE just after 4 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they discovered that 20 vehicles had their windows smashed.

As officers arrived at the scene, they observed a suspicious white SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Investigators spoke with witnesses and victims who reported seeing one suspect wearing a black ski mask.

What we don't know:

Police have not provided specific descriptions of the suspects involved or the white SUV. It is currently unclear if anything was stolen from the 20 vehicles or if any arrests have been made.

What's next:

The investigation into the break-ins is ongoing. Police say they are working to determine the exact circumstances of the incident and are currently reviewing surveillance footage from the area.