Toddler hospitalized when driver backed into them, Georgia State Patrol says

Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a car backed into a 2-year-old child, sending them to a hospital.

The child was rushed to Floyd Medical Center where they are considered stable. Georgia State Patrol said the crash report is not complete and didn't mention any charges.

Troopers said the collision happened at around 7:05 p.m. on Friday when a 28-year-old driver was backing out of a driveway on Woodland Circle in Waco.

Troopers said the driver struck a 2-year-old who was standing or walking behind the car.

It's not clear if the child's parents were nearby when the collision happened.