2 women reported missing days apart in Clayton County

Clayton County police are looking for 2 women who are missing in their jurisdiction.

Kelly Bearden, 33, was last seen around 1 p.m. Aug. 9 on Upper Riverdale Road.

Bearden has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia and is reportedly bipolar.

She is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Bearden has brown hair and blue eyes.

Bearden may be traveling by foot.

Police are also looking for 48-year-old Kishia Johnson. She was last seen on Upper Riverdale Road around 7:30 a.m. Aug. 11.

She was wearing purple hospital scrubs at the time she went missing.

The address given by police belongs to Southern Regional Medical Center. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached for additional information about the women.

If you have seen either one of these women, call 911 or Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

