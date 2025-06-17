2 weekend shootings in Conyers affect same family

The Brief The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. Friday. The second happened Saturday evening at a celebration of life. A suspect is in custody for the first shooting, but there are no suspects in custody for the second one. One man died in the first shooting and no one was injured in the second shooting.



2 weekend shootings in Conyers are connected, according to police.

What we know:

The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Janice Lane, according to the Conyers Police Department.

Officers said they found Dearrius Davenport, 30, shot when they arrived. EMTs attempted to treat him, but he died at the scene.

Police said they believe an argument between Davenport and Tamorris Tyler, 33, started over a woman. Tyler then shot Davenport, according to investigators.

Tamorris Tyler mug shot, courtesy of Conyers police.

SWAT officers and a special response team searched for Tyler and found him Saturday morning near Sigman Road and Old Camp Trail, police said.

Conyers police said the manhunt lasted about five to six hours.

Later Saturday night, a second shooting occurred during a celebration of life on Forest Villa Drive. Police said they believe either Tyler or Davenport’s family were involved.

No one was injured, but a 3-year-old child was in a car that was struck by gunfire, according to police. Officers said the child was protected by a headrest.

Tyler is in the Rockdale County Jail, according to police. He is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

What we don't know:

Police did not say which family they believe the second shooter was a part of or how they were related to the person.

What you can do:

No suspects are in custody for the second shooting. Conyers police are offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case. You can leave anonymous tips on the department's website.

Davenport's wife, Aaliyah McGriff, started a GoFundMe to raise money for rent and basic necessities. She said "He was taken from us during an innocent act of taking up for his family. The money he had was stolen was meant for our rent. It hurts beyond words to know that he died trying to provide for us, like he always did."