2 suspects wanted in connection to deadly DeKalb County gas station shooting

Police in DeKalb County needs help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to a deadly shooting last month.

Tobias Bailey, 26, was shot and killed outside the Sunoco convenience store on Glenwood Road around 9 a.m. on Nov. 17, the DeKalb County Police Department reported.

Police released surveillance video this week showing what investigators said are the suspects in the murder. The video shows one of the men go into the store while the other man remained outside with a brown or tan mid-90s Honda.

Police released this video of a suspect police say is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on Nov. 17, 2020, at a store on Glenwood Road in DeKalb County. (DeKalb County Police Department)

Police said there was a conversation between Bailey and the two men before the shooting happened. The pair fled eastbound on Glenwood towards Interstate 285.

Police released this video of a suspect police say is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on Nov. 17, 2020, at a store on Glenwood Road in DeKalb County. (DeKalb County Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes them should call the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.

Police released this video of a getaway car police say is connected to a deadly shooting on Nov. 17, 2020, at a store on Glenwood Road in DeKalb County. (DeKalb County Police Department)

