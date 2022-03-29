Expand / Collapse search
2 shot in hands at restaurant in Rockdale County, deputies say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:07PM
Rockdale County
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a shooting at a restaurant and bar in Conyers.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said two people were shot in the hand.

The investigation was happening near Jesters Restaurant and Lounge on Sigman Road.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn what sparked the shooting. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

