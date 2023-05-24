2 people dead on Woodington Circle in Lawrenceville, found in driveway

Two people are dead after an incident at a home on Woodington Circle in Lawrenceville.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department say the bodies of the man and woman were discovered around 6:30 a.m. in the driveway of the home by the woman's teenage son.

At the time of the shooting, investigators say the boy's two younger siblings were at the home.

Police believe the shooting happened during a domestic incident, and say they are looking into whether it was a murder-suicide.

According to investigators, the man and woman were in a relationship, but they are not sure if the victims were married or if they were both the parents of the children.

The children are ages 15 and under. The Georgia Division of Family & Children Services and a member of the local clergy have been called to assist.

The ages and identities of the deceased are unavailable at this time.

Woodington Circle is near Pleasant Hill Road and Club Drive.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

