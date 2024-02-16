2 people arrested in Covington because of stolen vehicle, drugs, police say

article

Covington police arrested 2 people on Thursday in connection to a stolen vehicle and a large amount of drugs.

According to a Facebook post, officers initially responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 9200 block of Golf View Circle.

Officers made contact with Cortez Dudley, who had just gotten out of the vehicle.

During the investigation, officers noticed a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle and nearby residence. They obtained a search warrant and conducted a search. They found a large quantity of marijuana, cocaine, a gun and drug paraphernalia.

Teneisha Ammons was also arrested.

Ammons and Dudley were charged with multiple drug offenses, weapons charges and theft by receiving.