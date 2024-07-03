Expand / Collapse search
2 men killed on Old Gordon Road identified, police looking for shooter

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 3, 2024 2:14pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
21-year-old Jose Ozuna and 21-year-old Junior Vasquez

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for whomever killed two 21-year-olds on June 23 in the 3800 block of Old Gordon Road NW near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police say they responded to a distress call at approximately 11:34 p.m. June 23. Upon arrival, authorities discovered 21-year-old Jose Ozuna and 21-year-old Junior Vasquez with apparent gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

The Homicide Unit was called in to investigate. 

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the case to submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). 

Tips can also be submitted online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Individuals providing information do not need to disclose their names or any identifying details to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.