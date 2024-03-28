2 men arrested for drive-by shooting in Dalton in January

The Dalton Police Department has charged two individuals in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred near downtown Dalton on Jan. 28.

Joshua Lee Edwards, 36, of Dalton, faces two counts of aggravated assault, while Gordon Ray Austin, 40, also of Dalton, is charged with being party to a crime (aggravated assault) and a probation violation.

The incident unfolded near the intersection of Hamilton Street and Tyler Street on Jan. 28 shortly after 4 p.m. According to reports, two men walking on the sidewalk were targeted by shots fired from a passing pickup truck. One of the men sustained a minor injury from a ricocheted bullet, while the other fled the scene unharmed.

Following an investigation involving video and photo evidence from nearby cameras, as well as numerous interviews, Dalton Police determined that the vehicle involved was a white Ford F-150 driven by Edwards. It was revealed that Edwards, traveling east on Tyler Street, had initially exchanged words with the victims before the truck returned, with Gordon Austin now at the wheel and Edwards as the passenger. Edwards then allegedly fired at least five shots at the victims. Investigators believe the shooting was random, as both suspects were unknown to the victims.

Warrants for the arrest of Edwards and Austin were obtained by the Dalton Police Department on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 26th. Austin was already in custody at the Whitfield County Jail on a probation violation charge and was served with his warrant there. Edwards was apprehended later that same evening during a traffic stop on the Highway 41 bypass after officers discovered an outstanding warrant for his arrest.



