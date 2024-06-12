2 men arrested, 1 at large for Gwinnett County 'attic burglaries,' police say

Gwinnett County police have arrested two men and are searching for a third in connection with a series of "attic burglaries" around the county.

Martin Lorenzo Lopez Altamirano, 47, and Juan Carlos Carranza-Matamoros, 25, are both in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail.

Officials say on June 3, officers responded to the Elliot Apartments located on the 1300 block of Graves Road after reports of a burglary in progress.

At the scene, officers say they saw a man enter his victim's home through an attic space in the hallway of the apartment building. Once inside the attic, the man reportedly broke through the victim's ceiling.

Altamirano was arrested not far from the apartment complex. Police arrested Carranza-Matamoros near the location a day later.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Martin Lorenzo Lopez Altamirano (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Detectives say they have identified a third suspect, 40-year-old Eduardo Jose Aviles, who is believed to be responsible for another burglary where a man used the same method to get into a person's apartment.

If you have any information about the case, call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.