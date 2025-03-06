2 juveniles in stolen car arrested after high-speed chase, Gwinnett police say

article

Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with an armed carjacking in Duluth after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

What we know:

The incident began on Feb. 12, when officers from the West Precinct were alerted by the Duluth Police Department about a recent carjacking. Using FLOCK cameras, officers quickly located the stolen vehicle on Ingram Road near Pond Road in unincorporated Duluth.

When police attempted a traffic stop, the suspects fled at a high speed, prompting a brief pursuit. The chase ended when the driver lost control of the stolen vehicle and crashed into a residential fence. Both suspects then attempted to flee on foot but were quickly apprehended.

The juveniles were taken into custody without incident and transported to a youth detention center. They now face multiple charges, including aggravated assault, hijacking a motor vehicle, armed robbery, theft by receiving, obstruction, fleeing or attempting to elude police, criminal damage to property, failure to maintain lane, driving without a license, and speeding.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the suspects.