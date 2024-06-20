2 injured in Barrett Parkway collision, witnesses to crash sought

article

Two people were injured in a crash in Marietta on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. along Barrett Parkway at Village Green.

A 68-year-old woman from Marietta, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, was driving a 2017 Mazda CX-5 northbound on Barrett Parkway. Police say she was making a left turn onto Village Green when her vehicle collided with a 2019 Dodge Ram, driven by 28-year-old Daniel Hunt of Marietta, who was traveling southbound on Barrett Parkway in the right lane.

The Marietta Police Department investigated a serious injury crash along Barrett Parkway at Village Green on June 20, 2024. (Supplied)

Both drivers were seriously injured. The 68-year-old woman was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in critical condition, while Hunt sustained moderate injuries and was treated at the same hospital.

Neighbors tell FOX 5 they have been complaining about speeding and reckless driving along the busy roadway. It was not immediately clear if either of those factors played a role in Thursday’s crash.

Authorities believe there are witnesses to the incident and are urging anyone with information to contact Investigator J. Henderson at 770-794-5384.