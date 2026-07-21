2 hospitalized after hit-and-run involving MARTA bus

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The Brief A MARTA bus driver and two passengers were injured after a hit-and-run early Tuesday morning on Covington Highway and Park Central Blvd in Stonecrest. Two people were taken to the hospital. It's unclear which of the victims was taken to the hospital. Officials said the driver of the car left the scene.



Two people were hospitalized, and another person was injured early Tuesday morning after a hit-and-run involving a MARTA bus, according to officials.

What we know:

The incident happened on Covington Highway and Park Central Blvd around 7:20 a.m.

Officials said that the bus driver and two passengers said that they were injured, and that two people were taken to the hospital. The driver of the car left the scene.

FOX 5 photojournalist Austin Haygood witnessed several agencies responding to the scene, including MARTA Police, DeKalb County Police, and emergency services.

Several agencies, including MARTA Police, DeKalb County Police, and emergency services responded to the hit-and-run involving a MARTA bus where two people were hospitalized on Tuesday morning. (Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any details about what caused the crash or who was at fault.

The current conditions of the victims are unknown, and MARTA officials have not specified which of two victims were taken to the hospital.