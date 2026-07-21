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2 hospitalized after hit-and-run involving MARTA bus

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
MARTA
Published July 21, 2026 5:37 PM EDT
Published July 21, 2026 5:37 PM EDT
article

A MARTA bus and a car were involved in a wreck on Tuesday, July 21 at Covington Hwy and Park Central Blvd. (Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief

    • A MARTA bus driver and two passengers were injured after a hit-and-run early Tuesday morning on Covington Highway and Park Central Blvd in Stonecrest.
    • Two people were taken to the hospital. It's unclear which of the victims was taken to the hospital.
    • Officials said the driver of the car left the scene.

STONECREST, Ga. - Two people were hospitalized, and another person was injured early Tuesday morning after a hit-and-run involving a MARTA bus, according to officials. 

What we know:

The incident happened on Covington Highway and Park Central Blvd around 7:20 a.m.

Officials said that the bus driver and two passengers said that they were injured, and that two people were taken to the hospital. The driver of the car left the scene. 

FOX 5 photojournalist Austin Haygood witnessed several agencies responding to the scene, including MARTA Police, DeKalb County Police, and emergency services.

Several agencies, including MARTA Police, DeKalb County Police, and emergency services responded to the hit-and-run involving a MARTA bus where two people were hospitalized on Tuesday morning. (Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any details about what caused the crash or who was at fault.

The current conditions of the victims are unknown, and MARTA officials have not specified which of two victims were taken to the hospital.

The Source: The information from this story was gathered from MARTA officials.

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