Atlanta Police offer $5,000 reward in residential robbery investigation

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home on Euclid Avenue on July 10. Police said the man got into a physical fight with the resident before stealing her wallet and running away. Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help identify the man or give information about the incident.



Atlanta Police are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can identify a man accused of breaking into a woman's home, getting into a physical fight with her, and stealing her wallet.

What we know:

The break-in happened on July 10 at a home on Euclid Avenue. Ring camera and surveillance footage captured the man who appears to be entering the home in the video.

According to police, a woman said she was in her bedroom when she heard the intruder walking up the stairs. The victim then confronted the man, and a physical fight broke out.

Authorities added that the man grabbed the woman's wallet and ran away.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the man at this time. It's unclear how he entered the home, and whether the victim was injured during the fight.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the break-in or who may be able to identify the man in the surveillance video to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).