Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta Police offer $5,000 reward in residential robbery investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Inman Park
Published July 21, 2026 5:39 PM EDT
Published July 21, 2026 5:39 PM EDT
article

Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home on Euclid Avenue, fighting a resident, and stealing her wallet. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief

    • Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home on Euclid Avenue on July 10.
    • Police said the man got into a physical fight with the resident before stealing her wallet and running away.
    • Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help identify the man or give information about the incident.

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can identify a man accused of breaking into a woman's home, getting into a physical fight with her, and stealing her wallet.

What we know:

The break-in happened on July 10 at a home on Euclid Avenue. Ring camera and surveillance footage captured the man who appears to be entering the home in the video. 

According to police, a woman said she was in her bedroom when she heard the intruder walking up the stairs. The victim then confronted the man, and a physical fight broke out. 

Authorities added that the man grabbed the woman's wallet and ran away. 

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the man at this time. It's unclear how he entered the home, and whether the victim was injured during the fight. 

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the break-in or who may be able to identify the man in the surveillance video to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department. 

Inman ParkCrime and Public SafetyNews