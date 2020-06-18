2 Gwinnett County deputies help recovering addict

As the nation grapples with calls for police reform and even “defunding the police,” two Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Deputies are offering a ray of light from an incident earlier this year.

Back in April, two deputies had just finished a long shift when they found an elderly man drunk, outside their headquarters.

They say they could've arrested the man for public drunkenness but instead, they spoke with him and learned he's a recovering alcoholic.

So instead of arresting him, the deputies booked the man a hotel room for the night.

They said they did it because they were struck by his story.