2 Georgia veterans receive new cars thanks to Progressive Insurance, Enterprise

Two Georgia veterans received a life-changing surprise as part of the ongoing Veterans Day celebrations.

On Tuesday, John Pierce of Blue Ridge and Jasmine Harris of Fayetteville were gifted new vehicles through Progressive Insurance's "Keys to Progress" program, with support from Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

The program, launched in 2013, aims to assist veterans and their families by providing reliable transportation. This year, it will impact nearly 100 military families across the United States.

Pierce and Harris expressed gratitude for the initiative, which highlights the commitment to giving back to those who have served the nation.