2 Georgia State Patrol troopers hurt in separate accidents on Downtown Connector

Officials said two Georgia State Patrol troopers are hospitalized after a wreck near the Interstate 85 and Interstate 75 southbound split.

There is currently no update on the conditions of the troopers, who are recovering at Grady Hospital.

The incidents happened at around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.

It's not clear what led up to the accidents.

