2 dead, officer injured after shootings near Remerton bars in Lowndes County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Remerton that left two men dead and an officer injured.

The incident began when Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputies, working an off-duty detail on Nov. 1 near local bars in Remerton, responded to gunfire between two individuals, according to the GBI.

As deputies approached, additional shots were fired, striking one officer. The officer, who was wearing a protective vest, was treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Two civilians died in the shooting incident. The GBI did not explain who shot and killed those individuals.

Authorities recovered weapons at both scenes. Autopsies are pending for the two deceased men. The GBI will continue its investigation and present findings to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.