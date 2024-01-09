Expand / Collapse search
2 charged after Fannin County inmate dies from fentanyl overdose, GBI says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Fannin County
FOX 5 Atlanta

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. - Two people have been arrested in connection to the fentanyl overdose of an inmate at Fannin County Detention Center in December.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 41-year-old Joshua Darrin Hughes of Blue Ridge was found unresponsive at the detention center on Dec. 12. He was taken to Fannin Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. He was then taking to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

During the investigation, the GBI discovered that 28-year-old Breanna Micaela Rodriguez allegedly brought fentanyl to the detention center and gave it to 37-year-old Brandon Scott Hicks from Mineral Bluff.

Hicks then reportedly gave the fentanyl to Hughes.

Hicks and Rodriguez are currently in custody at the Fannin County Detention Center. They are being charged with felony murder, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled substance. 