2 Chainz sponsors North Clayton High School’s graduation

The school year has come to a close for students across metro Atlanta and many of them were unable to have graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, North Clayton High School was able to have a ceremony for its students with the help of fellow alumni and Grammy-nominated recording artist 2 Chainz.

The students were very grateful for the opportunity and were thankful they got to celebrate with their classmates, especially because many others aren't able to do so.

2 Chainz says he believes the "drive-thru" graduation was better in some ways, mainly because it's more personal and less time-consuming.

For more on the "Tru Foundation" click here.