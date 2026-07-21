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2 Atlanta residents arrested with ecstasy, gun on I-75, deputies say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia
Published July 21, 2026 8:18 PM EDT
Published July 21, 2026 8:18 PM EDT
article

Deconta Daniels and Marquisia Sutton (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Deputies seized over nine pounds of ecstasy and a handgun during an I-75 traffic stop in Monroe County on Tuesday. 
    • Authorities arrested two Atlanta residents after pulling over a speeding vehicle along the southbound lanes of Interstate 75. 
    • Both suspects remain held without bond in the county jail while facing felony drug trafficking charges. 

MONROE, Ga. - Monroe County sheriff's deputies arrested two Atlanta residents Tuesday afternoon after discovering over nine pounds of ecstasy and a handgun during an interstate traffic stop. 

What we know:

Deputies pulled over a vehicle traveling 86 mph in a 70 mph zone at the 190 mile marker on southbound Interstate 75 on Tuesday. A search of the vehicle uncovered over nine pounds of ecstasy along with a handgun. 

By the numbers:

Deputies arrested Deconta Daniels and Marquisia Sutton, both of Atlanta, following the traffic stop. Both face charges of Trafficking Ecstasy, while Daniels faces an additional charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. 

What we don't know:

Investigators have not disclosed where the suspects were traveling or where the ecstasy originated. Authorities have not indicated if further charges will be brought in the case. 

What's next:

Daniels and Sutton remain in custody at the Monroe County Jail. Officials confirmed both are being held without bond. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, who detailed the traffic stop in a press release, as well as public jail records. 

GeorgiaCrime and Public Safety