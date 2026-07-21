2 Atlanta residents arrested with ecstasy, gun on I-75, deputies say

article

The Brief Deputies seized over nine pounds of ecstasy and a handgun during an I-75 traffic stop in Monroe County on Tuesday. Authorities arrested two Atlanta residents after pulling over a speeding vehicle along the southbound lanes of Interstate 75. Both suspects remain held without bond in the county jail while facing felony drug trafficking charges.



Monroe County sheriff's deputies arrested two Atlanta residents Tuesday afternoon after discovering over nine pounds of ecstasy and a handgun during an interstate traffic stop.

What we know:

Deputies pulled over a vehicle traveling 86 mph in a 70 mph zone at the 190 mile marker on southbound Interstate 75 on Tuesday. A search of the vehicle uncovered over nine pounds of ecstasy along with a handgun.

By the numbers:

Deputies arrested Deconta Daniels and Marquisia Sutton, both of Atlanta, following the traffic stop. Both face charges of Trafficking Ecstasy, while Daniels faces an additional charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not disclosed where the suspects were traveling or where the ecstasy originated. Authorities have not indicated if further charges will be brought in the case.

What's next:

Daniels and Sutton remain in custody at the Monroe County Jail. Officials confirmed both are being held without bond.