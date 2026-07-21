2 Atlanta residents arrested with ecstasy, gun on I-75, deputies say
MONROE, Ga. - Monroe County sheriff's deputies arrested two Atlanta residents Tuesday afternoon after discovering over nine pounds of ecstasy and a handgun during an interstate traffic stop.
What we know:
Deputies pulled over a vehicle traveling 86 mph in a 70 mph zone at the 190 mile marker on southbound Interstate 75 on Tuesday. A search of the vehicle uncovered over nine pounds of ecstasy along with a handgun.
By the numbers:
Deputies arrested Deconta Daniels and Marquisia Sutton, both of Atlanta, following the traffic stop. Both face charges of Trafficking Ecstasy, while Daniels faces an additional charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not disclosed where the suspects were traveling or where the ecstasy originated. Authorities have not indicated if further charges will be brought in the case.
What's next:
Daniels and Sutton remain in custody at the Monroe County Jail. Officials confirmed both are being held without bond.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, who detailed the traffic stop in a press release, as well as public jail records.