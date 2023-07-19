2 arrested for deadly shootout in Gwinnett County Applebee's parking lot

article

Two teens have been arrested in connection to the late-night shooting death of a man at a Gwinnett County Applebee’s restaurant.

Tristyn Derriun Mays, 17, and Nyzerrius Carter, 19, both of Lawrenceville, were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Carter faces an addition charged of tampering with evidence.

Gwinnett County police say the deadly shots were fired shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday outside the restaurant on the 5200 block of Stone Mountain Parkway in unincorporated Stone Mountain.

Officers arriving at the scene found 21-year-old Harris Baysassie of Lilburn lying in the parking lot between the Applebee’s and a nearby O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Medics rushed him to a local hospital for treatment, but he did not survive his injuries.

Investigators have not released a motive in the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Gwinnett County Police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

