2 Alabama women arrested after high-speed chase in Carrollton

In Brief Two Alabama women arrested after high-speed chase in Carrollton following a Target shoplifting incident. Suspects fled in a white Nissan Kicks, reaching nearly 100 mph on Highway 166 Bypass. Police stopped the chase but tracked the vehicle using FLOCK cameras. Sharifa Williams faces additional charges, including felony fleeing and reckless driving.



Two Alabama women were arrested following a high-speed chase with Carrollton Police after an alleged shoplifting incident at a Target on South Park Street, according to the Carrollton Police Department.

On the afternoon of Sept. 4, at around 2:27 p.m., police responded to a report of shoplifting. The suspected thieves, two females driving a white Nissan Kicks with an Alabama license plate, took off when Officer Calcutt arrived.

The suspects sped off on the Highway 166 Bypass, reaching speeds close to 100 mph, weaving through traffic, and narrowly avoiding multiple collisions. For safety reasons, the police called off the chase, but the suspects were tracked by Carrollton’s FLOCK camera system.

The women were later located and arrested in the Heritage Hills subdivision off Maple Street. Sharifa Williams, 45, of Auburn, Alabama, and Laveldia Butler, 64, of Opelika, Alabama, were charged with theft by shoplifting.

Williams faces additional charges, including felony fleeing, reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey a traffic control device, and driving while her license was suspended.