2 additional tornadoes confirmed in Upson County: NWS
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed two additional tornadoes spun up from a severe line of storms that moved through Georgia early Monday.
What we know:
Surveyors said the EF-0 cyclones appeared in Sunset Village and Yatesville, both in Upson County.
Sunset Village
The twister in Sunset Village left mostly tree damage as it cut a 3.02-mile path starting at Hendricks Church Road around 7:00 a.m.
Notable damage was observed across Hurricane Creek, where about 20–30 trees were knocked down or uprooted on private farmland.
Additional tree damage and minor structural damage were caused to a home near the intersection of McCard Road and Highway 74.
NWS said the tornado lifted near the intersection of Butts Road and Pickard Road around 7:03 a.m. Maximum wind speed was estimated at 78 mph.
Yatesville
Although damage was limited, there was enough to indicate a brief touchdown in Yatesville as a twister spun across 1.65 miles starting at 7:20 a.m.
Weak velocity was detected northwest of the intersection of Grays Chapel Road and Grady Pennyman Road before tornado debris was detected over Grays Chapel Road at 7:24 a.m.
By 7:26 a.m., the twister weakened over Israel Creek, NWS explained.
Big picture view:
Another EF-0 was recorded in DeKalb County, causing more significant damage, including leaving a teen trapped in his home by a fallen tree.
The storm line triggered numerous tornado watches and warnings across the region.
RELATED:
- EF-0 tornado spins across DeKalb County leaving teen trapped in home
- Damage reported in metro Atlanta after thunderstorms roll through
The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service and past FOX 5 reporting.