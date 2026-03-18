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2 additional tornadoes confirmed in Upson County: NWS

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Published  March 18, 2026 5:08pm EDT
Upson County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

This graphic show information regarding a recorded tornado in Upson County on March 16, 2026. (FOX 5 Storm Team) 

The Brief

    • The National Weather Service said two tornadoes spun up in Upson County on Monday. 
    • The twisters resulted from a strong line of severe storms that moved through Georgia. 
    • Surveyors observed mostly uprooted trees and debris, with one cyclone causing minor structural damage. 

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed two additional tornadoes spun up from a severe line of storms that moved through Georgia early Monday. 

What we know:

Surveyors said the EF-0 cyclones appeared in Sunset Village and Yatesville, both in Upson County.

Sunset Village

The twister in Sunset Village left mostly tree damage as it cut a 3.02-mile path starting at Hendricks Church Road around 7:00 a.m.

Notable damage was observed across Hurricane Creek, where about 20–30 trees were knocked down or uprooted on private farmland.

Additional tree damage and minor structural damage were caused to a home near the intersection of McCard Road and Highway 74.

NWS said the tornado lifted near the intersection of Butts Road and Pickard Road around 7:03 a.m. Maximum wind speed was estimated at 78 mph.

Yatesville

Although damage was limited, there was enough to indicate a brief touchdown in Yatesville as a twister spun across 1.65 miles starting at 7:20 a.m.

Weak velocity was detected northwest of the intersection of Grays Chapel Road and Grady Pennyman Road before tornado debris was detected over Grays Chapel Road at 7:24 a.m.

By 7:26 a.m., the twister weakened over Israel Creek, NWS explained. 

Big picture view:

Another EF-0 was recorded in DeKalb County, causing more significant damage, including leaving a teen trapped in his home by a fallen tree. 

The storm line triggered numerous tornado watches and warnings across the region. 

RELATED:

The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service and past FOX 5 reporting. 

Upson CountySevere WeatherWeatherNews