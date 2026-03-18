2 additional tornadoes confirmed in Upson County: NWS

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The Brief The National Weather Service said two tornadoes spun up in Upson County on Monday. The twisters resulted from a strong line of severe storms that moved through Georgia. Surveyors observed mostly uprooted trees and debris, with one cyclone causing minor structural damage.



The National Weather Service confirmed two additional tornadoes spun up from a severe line of storms that moved through Georgia early Monday.

What we know:

Surveyors said the EF-0 cyclones appeared in Sunset Village and Yatesville, both in Upson County.

Sunset Village

The twister in Sunset Village left mostly tree damage as it cut a 3.02-mile path starting at Hendricks Church Road around 7:00 a.m.

Notable damage was observed across Hurricane Creek, where about 20–30 trees were knocked down or uprooted on private farmland.

Additional tree damage and minor structural damage were caused to a home near the intersection of McCard Road and Highway 74.

NWS said the tornado lifted near the intersection of Butts Road and Pickard Road around 7:03 a.m. Maximum wind speed was estimated at 78 mph.

Yatesville

Although damage was limited, there was enough to indicate a brief touchdown in Yatesville as a twister spun across 1.65 miles starting at 7:20 a.m.

Weak velocity was detected northwest of the intersection of Grays Chapel Road and Grady Pennyman Road before tornado debris was detected over Grays Chapel Road at 7:24 a.m.

By 7:26 a.m., the twister weakened over Israel Creek, NWS explained.

Big picture view:

Another EF-0 was recorded in DeKalb County, causing more significant damage, including leaving a teen trapped in his home by a fallen tree.

The storm line triggered numerous tornado watches and warnings across the region.

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