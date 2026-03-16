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Damage reported in metro Atlanta after thunderstorms roll through

By and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 16, 2026 11:26am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Family escapes as massive tree crushes Jasper Drive home

Family escapes as massive tree crushes Jasper Drive home

A Henry County family is counting their blessings this morning, March 16, 2026, after a massive tree crashed through their home on Jasper Drive. Despite significant structural damage to the residence, authorities confirm that everyone inside managed to escape without injury. The incident occurred during a line of strong overnight storms that swept through North and Central Georgia, bringing gusty winds and heavy rainfall to the Stockbridge area.

The Brief

    • A powerful storm system brought damaging winds and spin-up tornadoes to North Georgia, causing significant property damage but no reported injuries.
    • Downed trees have blocked major roadways and crushed vehicles, specifically in areas like Bonds Lake Road and Stockbridge.
    • Georgia Power crews are currently working to restore electricity in Haralson County after fallen limbs took down multiple power lines.

ATLANTA - A powerful storm system tore through North Georgia early Monday morning, leaving a path of debris, downed trees, and significant structural damage across several counties.

What we know:

The severe weather, which triggered multiple tornado watches and warnings, created hazardous conditions for morning commuters. On Bonds Lake Road, one driver narrowly escaped serious injury when a large tree collapsed onto his vehicle in "pure darkness" amidst torrential rain. The driver reported extensive damage to his car and urged others to avoid roads heavily lined with trees.

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Reports of damage have also surfaced in Stockbridge, where a viewer's photo showed fallen limbs piercing a roof and shattering a window, nearly destroying an outdoor air conditioning unit. In Haralson County, near Tallapoosa and the Alabama state line, Georgia Power crews are working to restore service after multiple trees brought down power lines, cutting electricity to downtown areas.

Storm damage reports in metro Atlanta

Storm damage reports in metro Atlanta

Severe weather on Monday morning brought down multiple trees in metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Trees came down on roads and houses. No deaths have been reported. Marc Teichner reporting. 

One homeowner's daughter told FOX 5 Atlanta that she was sleeping on the first floor of a home when a 40-foot-tall tree came crashing down.

"I heard a loud boom," she said. "I ran upstairs to check on my mom and she was coming out of her room. When I came back down, there was a tree inside of my window and the sunroom."

The impact caused extensive damage to the top floor, where the ceiling cracked and water began pouring into the residence. The tree also crushed a retaining wall, a fence line, and several air conditioning units.

The homeowner’s neighbor, who owns the property where the tree originated, has been "absolutely apologetic," providing the family with tarps to cover shattered windows and exposed sections of the roof.

While the family remains in good spirits, their living situation remains uncertain. The daughter noted that they hope to stay in the home tonight, but they will likely move to a hotel if the heating system—damaged by the falling tree—is found to be inoperable as temperatures are expected to plummet overnight.

Despite the widespread property damage, officials have not yet reported any injuries. Utility crews remain on the scene to clear roadways and restore power as rain continues to fall intermittently across the region.

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. 

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