$18M awarded family of motorcyclist killed in 2020 Roswell crash

The family of Michael Hurley, who was killed in a 2020 motorcycle accident in Roswell, has reached an $18 million settlement with the insurance company of the defendant driver, according to their lawyer. The incident occurred when Hurley was driving his motorcycle north on Alpharetta Highway. The defendant driver made an illegal left turn into an Arby’s restaurant, failing to yield and causing a collision that resulted in Hurley's death.

Scott Hurley, the brother of Michael Hurley, pursued the case with legal representation from Morgan & Morgan attorney Evan Rosenberg, as well as Brodhead Law attorneys Ben Brodhead and Ashley Fournet. The defense initially denied liability. However, after a jury found the defendant responsible for the crash, both parties agreed to the $18 million settlement mid-trial.

"Mr. Hurley was a family man whose life was tragically cut short due to someone else’s negligence," said Evan Rosenberg. "I’m pleased the jury saw the truth in this case and that the defense finally agreed to resolve the lawsuit in a fair manner."

The litigation spanned over four years, with the defense rejecting multiple settlement offers, including an initial offer of $100,000. Despite video evidence showing the defendant failing to yield, the insurance company maintained its denial of liability. The defendant driver had also pled guilty to related criminal charges.

"The defense’s refusal to accept liability in this case for years is truly perplexing," stated attorneys Ben Brodhead and Ashley Fournet. "The defendant driver's attempts to blame our client rang hollow for the jurors."

The case, presided over by The Honorable Wayne M. Purdom, was heard in the State Court of DeKalb County, Georgia, under case number 21A00557.