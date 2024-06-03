18-year-old charged in shooting of multiple men in DeKalb County last week

article

Police have identified the person they believe is responsible for instigating the shooting that injured multiple people on Greenway Drive in DeKalb County on May 30.

According to DeKalb County police, officers found 6 men between the ages of 18 and 49 who had been shot at a home in the 2300 block of Greenway Drive near Emerald Lake Drive at around 9 p.m. All the men were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their injuries ranged from minor to serious.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6 men shot along Greenway Drive in DeKalb County | What we know

Police have identified 18-year-old Jerone Wilson as their suspect. Wilson has been charged with 5 counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Police say that Wilson instigated the incident.

Wilson and the 5 other males who were shot were still in the hospital as of Monday morning, according to police.

Police did not explain how Wilson was injured. The shooting happened during a confrontation between 2 groups of individuals.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.